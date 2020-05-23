Abu Dhabi: Al Ain Zoo celebrates ‘World Turtle Day’

World Turtle Day is an annual event that has been taking place since the year 2000 and was founded by American Tortoise Rescue. The purpose of World Turtle Day is to educate people about how to protect turtle and tortoise habitats.



Despite the prevailing belief that turtles are slow, while they can indeed only crawl between 0.21 and 0.48 kilometre per hour, they can swim in water at speeds of up to 35 kilometres per hour. The Al Ain Zoo includes ten types of turtles, including Aldabra Giant, African Stirred tortoise, Red Ear Slider and Indian Star tortoise.



35 of African Spurred tortoise, (Centrochelys Sulcate) turtles that are the third-largest species of tortoise in the world and the largest species of mainland tortoise, were added to the Al Ain Safari, the largest man-made safari in the world. They live in an environment similar to their na

