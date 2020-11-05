About our company

Parimatch is a multi-platform betting company and social news resource for communicating in all the activities regarding sports.

Parimatch is the leading sports destination, fuelling the passion of million fans and connecting them with the most remarkable sports events worldwide.

The fact that Parimatch India is not only a website and a large number of thematic applications but also dozens of different live events, accounts on Instagram, as well as web applications. The total coverage of Parimatch on all these platforms is tens of millions of sports fans, and over 15 million unique visitors a month come to our site alone.

Parimatch is not only a media in the usual sense of the word – with editorial policy, in-house journalists and analysts, a complete database of players and tournament statistics.

Parimatch is a commercial media that lives on advertising. Here you can read more about our unique projects, our beloved audience, advertising formats and conditions.

Today, Parimatch is the largest bookmaker network that has gained popularity, trust and well-deserved authority among thousands of fans. Our team of experts have come a long way, but we do not want to stop there. The next step towards development was a complete transformation of the company, services, capabilities, appearance. Every day we work to ensure our users get the latest updates in all kinds of sports events, the ability to find the best information available today, and be aware of all upcoming tournaments. We also provide interesting information about different players, dramas in sport, interviews from the leading experts in the sports ecosystem.

On the way from simple to complex, we developed modern technologies and services that can satisfy the most demanding desires of every customer.

Why you will love us

We provide availability of express lines with increased odds

Wide range of detailed sports events

Premium line of a large number of live events daily

We offer high odds

quick payouts

You are getting professional 24/7 support of our in-house team

Availability of a convenient mobile application

The highest level of service

Being the Home of the Olympic Games, Parimatch delivered the ultimate games experience, reaching both record linear and digital viewership across localised Parimatch services.

Firmly established as the Home of Tennis, Football, all kinds of Winter Sport, Basketball, Cricket, Esports, UFC, MMA (to name a few) Parimatch channels reach billions of cumulative subscribers across many countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

How it works

One of the most common ways nowadays to test your fortune, get an adrenaline rush and get, at the same time, an excellent financial benefit – is to place a bet in a high-quality company. Hundreds of betting sites offer lots of services to millions of fans globally who want to bet online on sports. The betting company Parimatch stands out favourably against the background of many companies offering a similar line of services. Even though our company is relatively new on the market, it has already won the trust of millions of enthusiastic fans.

Today Parimatch is one of the best betting sites because we provide an opportunity not only to place a bet on money but something more – to get real pleasure from gambling, the opportunity to communicate with like-minded fans on the forum, to get advice and recommendations from our in-house professionals.

Even a first-time user will find it easy to figure out how our bookmaker works. We provide detailed information about all the rules, reliable statistics, and give an opportunity to choose the best payment method.

Online betting is an excellent opportunity to turn virtual predictions into real money!

Are you interested in football or tennis or are you seriously rooting for a specific team? Turn your interest into profit and earn money!

Since we have a gadget with Internet access, bets can be placed at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Parimatch works online to provide you with up-to-date information about the outcome of all competitions. A vast selection of all kinds of bets offered on our website allows everyone to satisfy their prediction.

To sum up, Parimatch means new opportunities, service gold standards, technologies and offers. Choose your fighter and test your fortune!