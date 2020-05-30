Saturday , May 30 2020
Abdul Mannan, Leader of opposition meets WB Governor today

He submitted the representation to the Governor mentioning various issues pertaining to the failure & political witch hunting of the State Government while imposing necessary social distancing throughout the state.

During the meeting he shared his deep concerns  in respect to the faulty ration supply , poor facilities at hospitals & low medical arrangements. 

“The whole administration lacked the kind of sympathy and humanity required at such critical moment of dealing with the affected common people” said by Abdul Mannan on post cyclone scenario. 

He also expressed his worrisome concerns over the recent incidents at Kolkata police training school , Garfa police station & last night unfortunate event at 4th battalion of armed police Bidhanagar.

