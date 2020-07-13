Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about opening India’s doors for greater global engagement, says Piyush Goyal

Addressing the 184th Annual General Meeting of Bombay Chambers of Commerce through video conferencing, the Minister said, the Atmanirbhar Bharat is a strong, resilient and confident India in which trade bodies have a very important role to play as partners of India’s growth story.

He urged the trade bodies to work collectively to achieve the targets. He said, India wants to be a self-resilient and confident country engaging with the world from a position of strength. He said, the kind of reforms Prime Minister announced, fulfill short term goals as well as the long term development of people of India.

He said, the government is identifying sectors where the exports can be enhanced and imports can be substituted and 12 industry sectors have been identified to promote Indian manufacturing.

