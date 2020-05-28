Aatmanirbhar Bharat entails a confident, self-reliant and caring nation: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal says Aatmanirbhar Bharat entails a confident, self-reliant and caring nation. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign entails a confident, self-reliant, caring nation which takes care of all the strata of the society and nurtures development of all parts of the country.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said this at a meeting with the industry and trade associations through video conference. The Minister said, Aatamnirbhar Bharat campaign will inculcate the spirit of oneness among 130 crore citizens of the country and will support the Indian companies.

He said, in the last three decades post-liberalization, the country progressed but the focus was city-centric. He said, the rural and backward areas remained deprived, forcing millions of people from there to migrate to cities for employment and opportunities. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also said, the fight against the COVID-19 can not be undertaken by the government alone, it is the nation’s fight and all stakeholders have to play an important positive role.