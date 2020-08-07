‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’ finalists to showcase apps in Mega Hackathon today

The Mega Hackathon will be streamed live from 12 noon to 5 PM on social media platforms of MyGov India and Digital India.

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4th of last month, which saw participation from 6 thousand 9 hundred 40 tech entrepreneurs and start-ups across the country.

The mega Challenge had entries for 9 different categories namely Business, eLearning, Entertainment, Games, Health, News, Office and Work from Home, Others and Social.