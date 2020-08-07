‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’ finalists showcase apps in Mega Hackathon

The Mega Hackathon is being streamed live from 12 noon to 5 PM on social media platforms of MyGov India and Digital India.

24 finalists are dispalying their apps on Friday. The jury will declare the results at 5 PM.

6,940 tech entreprenuers and start-ups from 9 different categories had participated in the challenge.

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4th of last month, which saw participation from 6 thousand 9 hundred 40 tech entrepreneurs and start-ups across the country.

The mega Challenge had entries for 9 different categories namely Business, eLearning, Entertainment, Games, Health, News, Office and Work from Home, Others and Social.