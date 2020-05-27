Aarogya Setu becomes open source on Android

Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 contact tracing, syndrome mapping and self assessment mobile app is now open source. Announcing it, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, transparency, privacy and security have been the core design principles of Aarogya Setu since its inception and opening of the source code to the developer community signifies Government’s continuing commitment to this principle.

He said, it is a unique thing as no other government product anywhere in the world has been open sourced at this scale.

Speaking on app’s vulnerability and privacy, NIC DG announced a bug bounty programme for the app which will be hosted on the Innovate platform. The bug bounty programme will enable developers to share bugs and other issues with the app as well. There are three categories for security vulnerability with bounty of Rs 1 lakh.