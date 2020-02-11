Tuesday , February 11 2020
AAP set to register huge victory in Delhi assembly elections

Aam Aadmi Party came back to power in Delhi with a huge win. The party has won 53 seats, while BJP has won in 5 constituencies in the 70-member Assembly elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on from New Delhi constituency, while his deputy Manish Sisodia won from Patparganj constituency. Other AAP leaders –  Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Abdul Rehman and Satyendra Jain also won from their constituencies.

Celebrations are also underway at AAP headquarters with blue and white balloons and big cut-outs of party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

