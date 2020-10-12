A total of about 32 crore mandays employment provided under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

The Abhiyaan is empowering villagers with livelihood opportunities in 116 districts of these states.

By the 15th week, a total of about 32 crore mandays employment has been provided and Rs.31577 crore spent so far in the pursuit of objectives of the Abhiyaan.

A large number of structures have been created including 1,32,146 water conservation structures, 4,12,214 rural houses, 35,529 cattle shed, 25,689 farm ponds, and 16,253 Community Sanitary Complex. 7,340 works have been taken up through District Mineral Funds, 2,123 Gram Panchayat have been provided internet connectivity, a total of 21,595 works related to solid and liquid waste management undertaken, and 62,824 candidates have been provided skill training through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) during the Abhiyaan.

The Abhiyaan’s success so far can be seen as convergent efforts of 12 Ministries/Departments and State Governments, which are giving higher quantum of benefits to the migrant workers and rural communities.

The stage is set for longer term action for a longer term initiative for jobs and livelihoods for those who choose to stay back.