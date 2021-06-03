A Shot in the Arm in India’s Fight Against Covid: Samsung Vaccinating Over 50,000 Employees & Beneficiaries

Samsung India has got the ball rolling on vaccinating over 50,000 employees, adding a shot in the arm for India’s united fight against Covid.

This week, on-site vaccination camps were organised for employees at the Company’s Southwest Asia headquarters at Two Horizon Centre in Gurugram, at SRI-Noida, one of Samsung’s three R&D centers in the country, at Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru, the world’s largest mobile experience center and several branch offices around the country. A vaccination camp was also organised at the Sriperumbudur factory, near Chennai.

Employees came to the vaccination sites with great enthusiasm, with the Company ensuring strict Covid protocols and appropriate Covid behaviour. In some locations such as the Gurugram RHQ, family members of the employees also joined the vaccination programme. More vaccination drives have been planned over the next few weeks across cities.

As part its people welfare initiatives, Samsung will cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India. This will also include all Samsung Experience Consultants (store promoters), who work at electronics retail stores across the country.

This is in addition to Samsung India’s CSR initiatives, announced last month, which included Covid care support through oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and innovative Low Dead Space syringes, and donations to the Centre and state governments to support their own Covid care programmes.

“I am very happy to see the enthusiasm of our employees in the vaccination program and contributing to this fight against Covid. At Samsung, we are driven by the idea that a company is its people. Post Covid-19, Samsung India has taken several initiatives for employees and their families, which includes medical care, home assistance as well as mental wellness support. The vaccination drive will cover employees and some other beneficiaries and ensure their safety and wellbeing as nobody is safe till everyone is safe,” said Sameer Wadhawan, Senior Vice President & Head of Human Resources, Samsung India.

“It is a great feeling when you know that your employer will not only take care of you, but your family as well,” says Indu Kapoor from the Consumer Electronics division at Samsung India.

“It is a feeling of security when your employers care for you. I salute our HR colleagues who have throughout this pandemic, especially during the recent crisis, worked day and night to ensure that the employees could get the care they so much required in terms of oxygen, hospital beds, medicines, and even emotional support,” says Hasit Mankodi from the Customer Service team at Samsung India.

At Samsung, employee health, safety and well-being are absolute priority. To help employees and their families with information and access to medical supplies as well as hospital facilities and home-care, we have set up in-house facilities and teams across the country. Samsung has also offered medical care, home assistance and mental wellness support by experts on personal loss, grief, vaccination myths, stress as well as pandemic fatigue.

To provide extensive medical care support, Samsung has partnered with Dhani Healthcare to provide employees with free online consultations at any time of the day with a year-long validity. Samsung is also running a home assistance program to support employees by sharing verified contacts for emergency services like hospitals, oxygen suppliers, chemists, blood banks, testing centers and ambulances.

In addition, employees have been assisted with health insurance top-up for Covid care and homecare treatment cost has been included in the group health insurance policy for employees and their dependents. Samsung is also providing a corporate health insurance buffer equal to the base policy amount for any employee in need.

