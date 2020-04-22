A school transformed into relief kitchen

Udaipur : After the coronavirus shut down Udaipur’s education routine, a school owner has transformed his building into a relief kitchen to ensure that needy people in the neighborhood would stay fed. Girish Bharti, the owner of this secondary school, has been running a community kitchen since March 28 and serving food to some 500 people two times a day.

“A week after the shut down, some daily workers from neighboring area of RataKhet kachhi basti came to me seeking help as their grocery stock had dried up. They said kids were starving and they didnot have money enough to feed them. Their sorrow haunted me and i thought of setting up a relief kitchen where the poor people could collect food for their family” Bharti said.

He created a whatsapp group and sought help from close friends who stepped forward in the noble act. With public contribution in form of grocery and grains, utensils, gas stoves, Prerna school transformed into a kitchen next day where a cook and few helpers have been employed to make food. Currently, we are serving food for families from Ratakhet, Rampura Kalbeliya basti, Seetamata Oad basti, Sisarma, Gudiya Bawdi, Gorela and Kodiyat areas dominated by people of lower strata of the soceity.

eople come and collect food as per their daily requirement, the food is not served in the premises to ensure social distancing. ” When curfew was imposed in the area after reports of four positive cases, we shifted the kitchen to a farm house on Sisarma road for ten days. I am thankful to some 60 of my friends and associates who have been donating generously so that we are able to continue the noble deed of providing food to the needy” he said.