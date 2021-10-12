A Refrigerator Made For You, By You; Samsung Brings ‘BESPOKE’ 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerators to Complement your Kitchen Décor

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has ushered in the next generation of kitchen design with the launch of BESPOKE, its new generation of refrigerators in India. The new age consumers want tailor-made experiences – from personalised holidays to customised fitness plans. Samsung’s BESPOKE refrigerators are designed to offer customised design options for a modern modular kitchen that suit your personal taste.

Samsung’s BESPOKE French Door refrigerator lineup, available in 4-Door Flex Family Hub and 4-Door Flex French Door models, is a unique blend of personalised aesthetic and premium refrigeration. The BESPOKE 4-Door Family Hub refrigerator will be available in Black Caviar in elegant steel finish as well as with Dual Tone Design Glam Glass panels in Glam Navy and Glam White glass finish. The BESPOKE 4-Door Flex French Door refrigerator will be available in Glam Navy and Glam White glass finish.

“With kitchens being the hub of Indian homes, we wanted to offer our consumers a refrigerator that not only fulfills their refrigeration needs, but also reflects their personal style. We are excited to launch the BESPOKE refrigerator range that is more than just a home appliance. It brings together Samsung’s innovative technology with a product designed to fit into consumers’ lifestyles, just as every bespoke item should,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The BESPOKE refrigerators not only offer design innovation but also technology innovations. The BESPOKE 4-Door Flex Family Hub features a Beverage Center which gives quick access to the water dispenser, an automatically-filling water pitcher and an infuser for flavored water. It comes with newly released Family Hub 6.0 software version and is also equipped with Dual Auto Ice Maker which consists of two separate ice makers that make regular cubed ice and smaller ice bites simultaneously to suit various beverage cooling preferences. Additionally, for the first time in India, the refrigerator comes with Dual Flex Zones – Flex Crisper and Flex Zone that gives temperature adjustment options and allows consumers to customise storage options as per their convenience.

Price and Availability

The pre-book for BESPOKE refrigerators will start from October 12, 2021 on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung shop, online portals of leading retailer partners and at all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country. Consumers pre-booking Samsung BESPOKE refrigerators will get up to 20% cashback and an 18-month No Cost EMI option.

The BESPOKE range of refrigerators will be available at a special price for the following models:

BESPOKE in Glam Navy & Glam White Glass dual colours in 674L capacity – INR 167,990

BESPOKE Family Hub in Glam Navy & Glam white Glass in 934L capacity – INR 255,000

in Glam Navy & Glam white Glass in 934L capacity – INR 255,000 BESPOKE Family Hub in Black Caviar Metal in 865L capacity – INR 269,990

BESPOKE refrigerators will be available across retail stores and online portals from October 18, 2021, and will come with a 10-year warranty on its digital inverter technology compressor and 1-year warranty on the refrigerator.

About BESPOKE Refrigerators:

Glam Glass Finish

Consumers can now style their kitchen with Dual Tone Design glass panels that come in Glam Navy & Glam White Glass finish to add to the décor in their homes.

Dual Flex Zones

The 4-Door Flex models can be customized to meet personal needs by adjusting with five different temperature options available with Samsung’s signature FlexZone , an independently controlled compartment that can quickly convert from a fridge to a freezer. Additionally, all food lovers who would like to maintain taste and aroma of the food, Flex Crisper zone is now available with dual adjustable temperature to store meat, poultry or fish products, while the Crisper + allows for fruits and vegetables to retain maximum freshness and preservation.

Beverage Center

The 4-Door Flex offers quick and easy access to refreshingly cold water. The Beverage Center is inside the fridge, keeping the water dispenser nozzle less exposed to air or dust and making it safer for consumers. It also sports:

Autofill Water Pitcher

The Autofill Water Pitcher automatically fills up with purified water, which can be infused with fruits and herbs, so it’s ready to serve instantly.

Water Dispenser

The Water Dispenser features a stainless-steel nozzle that is detachable for easy washing.

Dual Auto Ice Maker

The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes regular cubed ice and Ice Bites in two separate ice makers. Ice Bites are smaller and can chill drinks much faster—great for families with children. The dual ice maker makes up to 2.8kgs of ice a day and stores up to 4.1kg.

UV Deodorizing Filter

The new built-in deodorizing filter reduces odors caused by bacteria from the air in your fridge with UV technology that continuously cleans the filter.

Triple Cooling System

A Triple Cooling System independently supplies cool air to three compartments in the fridge and freezer using three dedicated coolers. The system controls the temperature and humidity in each compartment to create optimal storage conditions and prevents odors from mixing.

Connected Living Experience

The Family Hub 6.0 model of Flex refrigerators is powered by AI and Samsung’s Smart Things App to provide a connected home experience for consumers. The intuitive technology also lets consumers know when food stored for long goes off. With Bixby’s new Indian English version consumers cannot just stay connected but also control their refrigerator in the Family Hub models.

Display Your Curated Art

The Family Hub features a digital frame that allows users to display artwork of their choosing from a curated selection. It also offers an array of screen views to harmonize with the refrigerator and kitchen décor, including the Family Board, Family Hub’s digital interface that features analog aspects for users.

