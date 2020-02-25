Tuesday , February 25 2020
A Next Generation Device for a New Generation of Users

Galaxy S20 series – Samsung’s latest series of flagship devices, are designed to fundamentally change the way we capture and experience our world.

 

The series’ camera is the most powerful throughout the Galaxy history. Combining a groundbreaking hardware system with innovative software powered by AI, the camera on the Galaxy S20, the S20+ and the S20 Ultra has been built to change the way we capture.

 

 

 

At an event in Gurugram, journalists got a chance to experience the phone and take a closer look at the new technology behind the Galaxy S20’s camera.

 

 

 

 

 

All three devices in the Galaxy S20 series – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra – will be available for consumers in India at the below prices:

 

  • Galaxy S20                   :           INR 66999
  • Galaxy S20+                 :           INR 73999
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra          :           INR 92999

 

 

 

 

To pre-book, please click here- https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-s20/buy/

