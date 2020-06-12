A New Trend in Online Gambling

There used to be a day when Blackjack, Roulette, and Blackjack would be the main attraction of a casino. Even though these games are still immensely popular among Indian players, there is a new generation of games on the rise – Game Shows. This trend was ultimately created by Evolution Gaming and a few years later, in 2020, these games are taking almost all the attention in online gambling. Alongside local games turned casino games, we see a new future for online live casinos.

When it all started

Dream Catcher was the first exciting title in Evolution’s Money Wheel live gaming category. It adapted the large vertically mounted money wheels you find in landbased casinos and introduced an easy set of rules for the players to enjoy the show that was presented in front of them.

In 2019 MONOPOLY Live was seen for the first time. Using the success of Dream Catcher and combining it with one of the most popular board games in the world created a success story, unlike anything we had seen before. Similar to its older brother it had simple rules, but also forced the player to use a betting strategy, which helped the player control their balance.

With a success like that, you would think Evolution was satisfied, but we have now reached the launch of their latest invention and what is predicted to be the best casino game ever.

Entering a Crazy Time

Earlier this year, we were lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the newest invention that will hit Indian Live Casinos and we are excited! The famous money wheel is now accompanied by no less than 4 crazy bonus rounds. The simplicity of it’s older brothers are still present and you will be in need of a Crazy Time Betting Strategy to make sure you maximize your winnings and minimize your losses. Suiting enough, the name of the new baby, is Crazy Time!

“The most fun casino game ever.” — Evolution Gaming

The game is predicted to be Indias and maybe even the world’s most played game ever and is already guaranteed success. Although some casinos are unclear on the exact date they will release the game, IndianLiveCasino has identified some.

Indian Games turned Casino Games

We have all heard about the Indian game, Teen Patti. Invented in the Indian subcontinent, based on the British three-card-poker, the game is incredibly popular all over the country. In 2019 this caught the attention of the gambling business and Real Money Teen Patti was invented.

Together with the game shows and other table games, such as Andar Bahar, it is becoming increasingly clear that the live casinos are going through a shift that involves a lot of new inventions. As a result, it involves a whole lot of new entertainment both for those who already love online gambling and for those who are curious.