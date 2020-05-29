A look at the weather forecast in your city

Thunderstorm with squall is expected on Friday.

Mumbai is witnessing partly cloudy sky. The minimum temperature in the city will be 29 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius.

In the south, Chennai is seeing a partly cloudy sky. The temperature will hover between 30 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata will also witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the metropolis will witness 24 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 33 degrees.

On to north, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius in Jammu while maximum will be around 40 degrees Celsius. The city will observe partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature will be 15 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 26 degrees. The city will observe partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm.

In Gilgit, the temperature will hover between 13 and 36 degrees Celsius. It will face mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

In Muzzafarabad, there will be partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Dust storm. It will witness minimum temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius.