97 persons  tested Covid 19 positive in Kerala 

The positive cases include 65 persons who arrived in Kerala from abroad and 29 who came from other states. Three were infected through contact.

14 cases were reported from Palakkad, followed by Kollam 13 and Kottayam 11.

89 persons, who earlier had tested positive have recovered. The state has 108 hotspots as on today.

Briefing media persons in Thiruvananthpuram this evening, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that talks are on to arrange TrueNat test facilities for expatriates in countries in the Middle East where COVID 19 test facilities are not available.

Kerala is strongly advocating that expatriates who are returning to the state should carry with them a COVID negative certificate, in order to prevent community spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister also said in order to address the shortage of volunteers and health workers and to tackle the challenges posed by the virus, the state government is planning to form volunteer groups on a mission mode.

He said the groups will have persons below 45 years of age, and will be drawn from health workers, medical students, NCC and NSS volunteers besides retired health professionals.

They will be deployed after providing necessary training by the concerned departments.

