923 vacancies for teacher posts Directorate of Education Manipur

The Directorate of Education Manipur has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 923 vacant posts of teacher. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online till 11 January 2021. The appointment will be purely on contractual basis for the period up to the end of the financial year as per the regulation set by the government. No correspondence in this regard will be considered valid.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have graduated from recognized institute and B.Ed. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 18 to 38 years. While reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be paid Rs 13,600 per month.

Application fee: The candidates of general category will have to pay Rs 300 as fee. While reserved class candidates will be given exemption in application fee.

How to apply: Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply in the online mode before the last date through the official website https://manipureducation.gov.in/?cat=6.

Selection Process: The selection of qualified candidates will be done on the basis of written examination. The appointment is on a district basis and will not be transferred under any circumstances. District wise posts and district preference sheet vacancies have been added as Annexure B and C.

