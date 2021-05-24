87,055 Indians returned from Singapore as part of Vande Bharat flights since last year

Singapore : A total of 87,055 Indians have returned back home from Singapore since May last year as part of the Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights, the Indian High Commission here has said.

Among the reasons the Indians had to return home were job loss, family compulsion and death in family due to COVID -19 pandemic that has impacted the entire world since last year.

â€œFrom May last year to May 18, 629 Vande Bharat flights have ferried 87,055 passengers,” the Indian High Commission in Singapore said in a statement.

A separate joint statement by three different ministries of the Singapore government has said that on an average 180 Indians are flying back daily to India as part of the Vande Bharat Mission flights, Channel News Asia reported.

â€œThere is an average of about 180 departing passengers on these flights back to India and about 25 arrivals to Singapore each day,â€ the report said, citing the statement issued by the Transport, Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Manpower Ministries.

Please share this news







