85-yr old woman murdered in home, police suspect missing daughter

Udaipur : An 85-year old woman was found stabbed and killed in her home in Sardarpura area under Bhupalpura police station limits of the city on Friday morning. Kesar Devi Purohit, the victim lived with her 90-yr old husband Dr Chandra Shekhar Purohit and 47 year old daughter Sweety in the home. The woman’s body was dragged from the bedroom to the basement through the kitchen way which was first seen by the domestic help who arrived for work in the morning. Sweety is being suspected as she was missing since morning, police sources said.



“The body was found lying in the basement. Chandra Shekhar slept in a bedroom while his wife Kesar devi was sleeping with her daughter in another room. Prima Facie it appears to be a murder. The old woman was stabbed several times on face, neck and middle part of the body. We also found a handle of a knife generally used for chopping vegetables. The killer dragged the woman from the bedroom to the kitchen where there were stairs going down to the basement” Gopal Swaroop Mewara, additional SP (city) told the media.

The neighbors informed the police that the elderly couple lived alone as their children lived in different cities but for past one and a half month, their daughter Sweety had joined them allegedly due after a tiff with her husband. Sweety was stressed and also in an unstable state of mind, people close to the family informed. The police said they are investigating the case by various angles and collecting details from the family members,however, exact details would be only known once Sweety is found.