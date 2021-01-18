Rajasthan High Court : 85 vacancies for the District Judge : apply online

The Rajasthan High Court has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 85 vacant posts of District Judge. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online through the website by 27 January 2021.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have a Bachelor of Law degree from a recognized institution. With knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari and Rajasthani dialects and social customs of Rajasthan is necessary.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written examination and interview.

How to apply

Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply in the online mode before the last date through the official website https://hcraj.nic.in/hcraj/hcraj_admin/uploadfile/recruitment/DJC53.pdf.

