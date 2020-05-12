83 new Coronavirus cases reported in Nepal on Tuesday taking the total number to 217

According to the Ministry of Health and Population 26 more persons tested positive on Tuesday evening. Earlier in the day 57 people were diagnosed with COVID-19. The condition of all new patients is normal.

In last one week the number of COVID-19 cases has sharply increased in Nepal. On last Tuesday the total number of positive cases were just 82 while within a week the tally has soared to 217. Currently, there are 184 active cases in the Himalayan nation, whereas 33 patients have been recovered so far.