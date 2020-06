In a tweet, Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that his Ministry has approved the opening of 820 monuments of its living monuments from 8th June.

He said, all the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry and the Health ministry in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic will be followed.

There are 3,691 centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI which were shut from 17th of March in view of COVID-19.