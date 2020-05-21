82 UG and 42 PG Non-Engineering MOOCs to be offered in the July 2020, Semester on SWAYAM, says Ramesh Pokhriyal’Nishank’

The Union HRD Minister further informed that UGC has shared a list of 82 Under Graduate & 42 Post Graduate Non-Engineering MOOCs courses with University Vice Chancellors and College Principals, which will be offered in July Semester 2020 on SWAYAM Platform(www.swayam.gov.in).

He added that these courses cover subject areas such as Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, Education, Law, Computer Science and Engineering, Commerce, Management, Pharmacy , Mathematics , History, Hindi, Sanskrit, etc.

The Minister further said that in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic scenario, Students, Teachers, Life-long learners, Senior Citizens and Homemakers may enrol and avail the benefits of SWAYAM courses to widen their horizon of learning.

SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is a programme initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality.