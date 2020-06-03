82 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala today

With this the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 632.

24 patients have been cured of the disease today.

Briefing the reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the number of cases has gone up as the Keralites from abroad and other states started to return home.

However, our due diligence has ensured that cases through contact are less, he said.

The Chief Minister said the government is trying to bring all Keralites stranded abroad and in other states to home and to ensure the safety of their health.

The government has made all arrangements to receive them, he said.

Talking on the virtual classes began recently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was a big task to make online study arrangements for 41 lakh students.

The initiative has won accolades from the students and parents, he said adding that it has been found that 2.61 lakh students in the state don’t have any facility to access the digital materials.

He said special arrangements will be made to ensure that all students can continue their learning.

The first two weeks are a trial run. We will ramp up the efforts soon. By then all students will have access to learning, the CM said.

