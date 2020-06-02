812 crore approved for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Odisha

Jal Shakti Ministry said, this allocation is a significant jump from last year’s allocation of 297 crore rupees. Out of 81 lakh rural households in Odisha, State Government has planned to provide over 16 lakh household connections in 2020-21.

The state is planning 100 per cent household tap connections by the year 2024. Priority is being given for 100 per cent coverage of villages under water-scarce areas, quality-affected areas, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna villages, villages in Aspirational Districts and SC/ST dominated habitations. Jal Jeevan Mission encourages participation of local community in surveillance of water quality.

Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year aims to provide tap water connections to 18 Crore rural households of the country by the year 2024.