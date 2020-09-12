80 new special passenger trains operating from today; All lines of Delhi Metro become functional

These trains will be fully reserved trains. Railways has said that all the precautionary measures will be in place such as social distancing, thermal screening and wearing of face masks by passengers will be strictly followed.

AIR Correspondent reports that booking for these trains had already started from 10th of this month. The decision to run these special trains was based on the trend of people’s movement and occupancy in the trains. This move will help to avoid congestion often caused by fewer train availability.

These 40 pairs of trains are in addition to the existing 30 special Rajdhani trains and 200 Special Mail Express trains. The Railway Ministry is keeping a close watch over the demand and waiting lists in various areas of the country. The Ministry said, more trains will be made operational in due course of time, if needed.

Meanwhile, All the lines of Delhi Metro are now open from today. In a tweet, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC said, the metro service is available from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM on all lines.

It said, with the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line today, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open. DMRC has requested passengers to follow the guidelines during travelling.



Delhi Metro had resumed its services from 7th of this month in a calibrated manner after being shut for more than five months due to Coronavirus pandemic.