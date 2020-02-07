80 Indian students still left in Wuhan: MEA S Jaishankar

The minister said, ten of these students out of the total eighty Indian students still in Wuhan were running fever so the Chinese authority did not allow them to board the special Air India flight, remaining seventy student stayed back voluntarily.

Mr. Jaishankar also said that the Indian Embassy in China is constantly in touch with these students and their well being is monitored. In reply to another question, if Pakistan has sought Indian help in evacuating its citizens from China, Mr. Jaishankar said, that India while evacuation of more than 600 of its own students from Wuhan had made an offer to all the neighbouring countries to assist in evacuation of their students.

He said that seven Maldivian students were brought back along with the Indian students as they chose to avail the offer. Minister of External Affairs applauded the efforts of the officials of Indian Embassy in China along with the officials and crew of Air India for their efforts in bringing back the students.