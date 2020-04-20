80% Covid-19 cases asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Health Ministry

Addressing a media briefing, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said, “80 per cent cases are either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms as per the worldwide analysis. They can be tracked.”

He added, “Over 15 per cent of the cases convert into severe cases and might require oxygen support, while 5 per cent of the cases turn critical.”

Raman Gangakhedkar, head of infectious disease and epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research A(ICMR) insisted that 80 out of 100 people do not show symptoms and therefore chances are that they might test positive.

He said this is the reason why people should follow the lockdown rules and maintain social distancing. “In this way, people will not come in close contact,” he said.

The comments came in the backdrop of concerns that there may be asymptomatic people who are yet to be detected.