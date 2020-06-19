8 terrorists killed in two different encounters in South Kashmir

The security forces, based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in both the areas, had laid joint Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) by J&K Police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force on Thursday.



When the security forces approached towards the suspected spots, the terrorists fired upon them which resulted into raging of gunfights between terrorists and security forces in Meej Pampore and Bandapawa, Shopian and both these operations ended today with the elimination of the terrorists.



Defence Spokesman said that three terrorists were killed in Meej Pampore while Five terrorists were killed in Bandapawa, Shopian operations by security forces. The identity of the terrorists is being ascertained. Earlier, in Meej Pampore, a terrorist was killed on Thursday while the remaining two terrorists had taken shelter in a nearby mosque.

Defence Spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said that the security forces with due patience and professionalism, didn’t use any firing and IED to neutralize the holed-up terrorists but used only tear smoke shells and subsequently maintained the sanctity of the mosque. He said that the operation was precise and no collateral damage took place during the operation.