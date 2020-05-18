8 Online Gambling Facts

Gambling has always seemed like an attractive venture for anyone wanting to have fun while hoping to win big. With the advent of legal online gambling sites that make the process so much more convenient, more people want to give it a shot. If you are new to online gambling, you will have a lot of questions about the process, security, and so on. Here are eight things you should know before entering the world of online gambling.

1. It is legal… and illegal

Depends on the country or state you are in, gambling – online or offline – might either be legal or illegal. If it is allowed, legal online gambling sites will have a government certification like eCOGRA (eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance) to approve the organisation standards and ensure players’ protection.

2. Safety Factor

Reviews, ratings and certificates give an idea of how safe and fair an online casino is. Fair play is determined by what the winning odds are and how random the system truly is; most legit gambling sites and software use a random number generator that ensures this. In case of discrepancy in the rules or payment, legal online gambling sites often have a working helpline number or email for players to raise complaints.

3. Check the Information and Rules on the Site

It is your duty as an online gambler to fact-check all the information shared on the site and rules for each game. Different sites might tweak the rules slightly to increase the house advantage or follow some other legal variation of a particular game, so always go through the rules once.

4. It is not Impossible to Beat the House

No matter how good you are in a game, the house always has an edge. Legit gambling sites may have an advantage, but they also want their players to win. Hence, you can expect to win large sums if you are playing on a trustworthy site.

5. Loyalty Points and Bonuses

Almost all legal online gambling sites offer bonuses and promotions for their new players as a business move to attract more players. Moreover, online casinos may also reimburse your money if you are a regular punter by tracking your spending and the risks you take, to compensate for your losses.

6. Demographics

People of different ages, geographies and background have different trends when it comes to online gambling. According to one study, 84% of all online gamblers are men. Men also prefer roulette and blackjack among other games while women lean towards online bingo and slots. The majority of players have now shifted to online casinos, but only 33% of them are professional gamblers.

7. Slots Make More Money Than You Think

Whether it is online or offline, slot games are the most popular attractions in casinos because they require very little knowledge to play and have a lot of fun variations. Slot machines and games contribute up to 70 per cent of online casino operators’ profits.

8. Blackjack Uses More Math than Luck

While most casino games depend on randomness and luck, blackjack is different. Here, the top players always have a strategy based on probability, statistics and counting cards. Choosing the online site where the house edge is minimum is a crucial factor when playing blackjack. If you depend more on skill than luck, then, despite its complex rules, blackjack is the game for you.

Conclusion

So, before you start your placing bets in online casinos, remember these eight facts to make sure you are in a legit gambling site, you agree with the rules, and you know how to manage your money. Online gambling is highly lucrative but remembers to stay grounded and have fun!