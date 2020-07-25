8 children rescued while being transported to Guj in 2 pvt buses

Udaipur : In a joint action by the Anti-Human trafficking unit, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) and volunteers from child security network and Aajeevika Bureau, 8 children were rescued while being transported in two private buses from Udaipur’s Gogunda block to Gujrat cities. The DLSA has seized both the buses while the rescued children were given in care to the child welfare committee.

All the children were from Udaipur’s tribal dominant settlements Saira and Gogunda. DLSA secretary Riddhima Sharma told Udaipur Kiran ” We were getting tips for continues 4 days that child labourers were being trafficked to Gujarat cities from Gogunda in private buses. We laid checkposts at several points and even raided some buses. There were vacant seats found in the buses but no children were found . Later we held a decoy operation to find out the trick and on Thursday evening when two buses were ready to leave from Saira for Rajkot and Surat, one of our team members boarded a bus as a passenger”. There were some children in the bus and the decoy agent kept updating about the movement. At a check point in HiranMagri when the team raided the Rajkot bus, 5 children were missing.

When the driver was interrogated, he told the police that the kids were alighted from the bus at Amberi and sent in an autorickshaw to the next stop at Balicha from where they would again board the bus without being caught by the police. DLSA representative Santosh Menaria, volunteers Santosh Punia, advocate Harish Paliwal and cops Shyam Singh and BhanuPratap from the Anti human trafficking unit held the entire operation secretly and rescued 3 kids from the Surat bus while 5 kids who were being sent to Rajkot were rescued from a restaurant on the Udaipur- Ahmedabad Highway.

Child trafficking has been a long standing problem in households of tribal areas in Southern Rajasthan as parents are forced to mortgage their children due to poverty, lack of education and unemployment. Children are forced to work as bonded labourers in Gujarat’s BT cotton agricultural works, sari and jewelry making units.