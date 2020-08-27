78 new routes approved under UDAN 4.0

This will further enhance the connectivity to remote and regional areas of the country. The North Eastern Region, Hilly States and Islands have been given priority in the approval process for the new routes.
Special boost is being given to connectivity in North East with routes from Guwahati to Tezu, Rupsi, Tezpur, Passighat, Misa and Shillong. People will be able to fly from Hissar to Chandigarh, Dehradun and Dharmshala under these UDAN 4 routes. Routes from Varanasi to Chitrakoot and Shravasti have also been approved.Agatti, Kavaratti and Minicoy islands of Lakshadweep have also been connected by the new routes of UDAN 4.0.
So far, 766 routes have been sanctioned under the UDAN scheme. 29 served, 08 unserved (including 02 heliports and 01 water aerodrome), and 02 underserved airports have been included in the list for approved routes.
The 4th round of UDAN was launched in December 2019 with a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, Hilly States, and Islands. The airports that had already been developed by AAI are given higher priority for the award of VGF(Viability Gap Funding) under the Scheme. Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also been incorporated. Since its inception, MoCA has operationalized 274 UDAN routes that have connected 45 airports and 3 heliports.
The new approved RCS routes are as below:
|
S.No
|
RCS Routes
|
1
|
Guwahati To Tezu
|
2
|
Tezu To Imphal
|
3
|
Imphal To Tezu
|
4
|
Tezu To Guwahati
|
5
|
Guwahati To Rupsi
|
6
|
Rupsi To Kolkata
|
7
|
Kolkata To Rupsi
|
8
|
Rupsi To Guwahati
|
9
|
Bilaspur To Bhopal
|
10
|
Bhopal To Bilaspur
|
11
|
Hissar To Dharamshala
|
12
|
Dharamshala To Hissar
|
13
|
Hissar To Chandigarh
|
14
|
Chandigarh To Hissar
|
15
|
Hissar To Dehradun
|
16
|
Dehradun To Hissar
|
17
|
Kanpur(Chakeri) To Moradabad
|
18
|
Moradabad To Kanpur(Chakeri)
|
19
|
Kanpur(Chakeri) To Aligarh
|
20
|
Aligarh To Kanpur(Chakeri)
|
21
|
Kanpur(Chakeri) To Chitrakoot
|
22
|
Chitrakoot To Prayagraj/Allahabad
|
23
|
Prayagraj/Allahabad To Chitrakoot
|
24
|
Chitrakoot To Varanasi
|
25
|
Varanasi To Chitrakoot
|
26
|
Chitrakoot To Kanpur(Chakeri)
|
27
|
Kanpur(Chakeri) To Shravasti
|
28
|
Shravasti To Varanasi
|
29
|
Varanasi To Shravasti
|
30
|
Shravasti To Prayagraj/Allahabad
|
31
|
Prayagraj/Allahabad To Shravasti
|
32
|
Shravasti To Kanpur(Chakeri)
|
33
|
Bareilly To Delhi
|
34
|
Delhi To Bareilly
|
35
|
Cochin International Airport(CIAL) To Agatti
|
36
|
Agatti To Cochin International Airport(CIAL)
|
37
|
Aizawl To Tezpur
|
38
|
Tezpur To Aizawl
|
39
|
Agartala To Dibrugarh
|
40
|
Dibrugarh To Agartala
|
41
|
Shillong To Passighat
|
42
|
Passighat To Guwahati
|
43
|
Guwahati To Passighat
|
44
|
Passighat To Shillong
|
45
|
Guwahati To Tezpur
|
46
|
Tezpur To Guwahati
|
47
|
Guwahati To Misa(Heliport)
|
48
|
Misa(Heliport) To Geleki
|
49
|
Geleki To Jorhat
|
50
|
Jorhat To Geleki
|
51
|
Geleki To Misa(Heliport)
|
52
|
Misa(Heliport) To Guwahati
|
53
|
Agatti To Minicoy
|
54
|
Minicoy To Agatti
|
55
|
Agatti To Kavaratti
|
56
|
Kavaratti To Agatti
|
57
|
Guwahati To Shillong
|
58
|
Shillong To Dimapur
|
59
|
Dimapur To Shillong
|
60
|
Imphal To Silchar
|
61
|
Silchar To Imphal
|
62
|
Shillong To Guwahati
|
63
|
Agartala To Shillong
|
64
|
Shillong To Imphal
|
65
|
Imphal To Shillong
|
66
|
Shillong To Agartala
|
67
|
Imphal To Shillong
|
68
|
Shillong To Silchar
|
69
|
Silchar To Shillong
|
70
|
Shillong To Imphal
|
71
|
Shillong To Dibrugarh
|
72
|
Dibrugarh To Shillong
|
73
|
Delhi To Shimla
|
74
|
Shimla To Delhi
|
75
|
Diu To Surat
|
76
|
Surat To Diu
|
77
|
Diu To Vadodara
|
78
|
Vadodara To Di
u