76  English medium faculties approved, sixteen colleges to open in Jaipur

Jaipur : The kingdom authorities on Friday issued approval for opening seventy six colleges out of 167 English-medium Mahatma Gandhi authorities colleges to be opened at the block degree in the state. Of these schools, sixteen colleges are from Jaipur district alone. After this, on-line purposes will be taken. Entry will be via lottery.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara knowledgeable that the faculty will be capable to run from the new session 2020-21. Approval of opening of new faculties in closing ninety one blocks will additionally be given soon. Government female CS in Jaipur metropolis School Adarshanagar, State Girl Child CS The faculty will open in Gandhinagar (New) and Vidyadhar Nagar Naveen. Bassi, bus stand Govindgarh, Jamavaramgarh, Kotputli, Fagi, Sarnachak, NagalSusavatan, Pragpura, Phulera, Bagru, DhaniKumawatan, Letkabas in Shahpura, Mahatma Gandhi School in Papada in Viratnagar will open. Also Ajmer 3, Jhunjhunu 5, Jodhpur 3, Kota 5, Nagaur 1, Pali 3, Alwar 4, Sikar 4, Udaipur 5, Banswara 2, Baran 1, Barmer 4, Bharatpur 7, Bhilwara 1, Bikaner 2, Bundi 1, Chittorgarh 1, Dhaulpur 1, Dungarpur 1, Ganganagar 1, Hanumangarh 2, Jalore 1, Jhalawar 1, Sawaimadhopur 1, Mahatma Gandhi Government School will open.