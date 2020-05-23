Sunday , May 24 2020
759 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamilnadu today; total rises to 15512

Chennai accounted for 625 cases while  Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts reported the next highest number with 39 and 22 cases respectively.

Five deaths were reported today – four males  and one female, all from Chennai – taking the state’s total tally to 103.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of May 23 stands at 15512.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of today stands at 9989.

Chengalpattu has the second highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 733 cases. 

363 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 7491.
 

