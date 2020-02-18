70th Berlin International Film Festival: Indian Delegation to promote Ease of Filming in India

The 70th edition of the Berlin film festival “Berlinale” presents a new management duo, new series and competitions. Beginning on February 20, the German capital is caught up in 10 days of film fever. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will inaugurate Indian Pavilion of 70th Berlinale on Thursday.This year three Indian feature films and one short documentary film have been selected for Berlin film festival.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is participating in the 70th Berlin International Film Festival starts from 20 february till 1st march. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will inaugurate Indian Pavilion at 70th edition of Berlinale.Indian Pavilian will provide a platform to popularise Indian cinema in the overseas market and facilitate new business opportunities.

This year in Berlin, three Indian feature films as well as one short documentary film have been selected, namely Pushpendra Singh’s ‘Laila Aur Satt Geet’, Prateek Vats ‘Eeb Allay Ooo’!, Akshay Indikar’s ‘Sthalpuran – Chronicle of Space’are part of Panorama section and Ekta Mittal’s short documentary Gumnaam Din.

India seeks to promote its films across linguistic, cultural and regional diversity. It aims to establish multiple international collaborations in the space of distribution, production, filming in India and script development technology through its participation at Berlinale-2020.

The Indian delegation through charchaon ke zariye will promote and provide the ease of shooting films in India through the Office of Film Facilitation (FFO), which facilitates single window clearance for filmmakers and a platform for ‘cinematic tourism’ in India.

The delegation will showcase India as a post-production hub and promote collaboration for films with international production houses.The Audio-Visual Services sector has been recognized as one of the Champion Services Sectors by the Government of India with an aim to promote India as a leading destination source for Media and Entertainment.

The government delegation to Berlinale will facilitate international participation for the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2020, Goa.Apart from this, the delegation and several countries will hold meetings with the officials of the countries.