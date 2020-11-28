70% of India’s Active Caseload from Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh

The Active Caseload of India stands at 4,55,555 today. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India’s total positive cases is 4.89%.

About 70% (69.59%) of the total Active Cases is contributed by eight States/UT i.e. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra leads the tally with 87,014 total active COVID cases, as of today. Kerala has recorded 64,615 active cases, while Delhi follows with 38,734 total active cases.

The change in active cases for the States/UTs in the last 24 hours is in the figure given below.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum positive change with addition of 1,526 cases whereas Chhattisgarh recorded maximum negative change with a decrease of 719 active cases.

43,082 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

Of these, 76.93% is contributed by ten States/UTs.

Maharashtra leads the tally with 6,406 new COVID cases. Delhi has reported 5,475 new cases, while Kerala registered another 5,378 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Total recovered cases in India have crossed 87 lakhs (87,18,517).The national recovery rate stands at 93.65% today.

39,379 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

78.15% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,970 newly discharged cases. 4,937 people recovered in Delhi followed by 4,815 in Maharashtra.

83.80% of the total deaths are concentrated in 10 States/UT viz Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra contributes maximum (34.49%) to the total deaths with 46,813 deaths till now.

75.20% of the 492 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

Delhi with 91 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 65 followed by West Bengal with 52 deaths.