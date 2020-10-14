7 Industrial Automation Products to Transition to Smart Manufacturing

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology promises improvements in smart manufacturing and industrial automation IoT. Further, IoT software solutions can create intelligent and interconnected manufacturing procedures that enhance industrial automation. In this article, we detail how industrial automation and IoT products can help you transition to smart manufacturing.

Technology for Smart Factories

Technology for smart factories is designed to help manufacturing units graduate from conventional automation to a more flexible, connected, and open platform. It incorporates system-wide human, operational, and physical assets to enable factories to efficiently handle the whole production landscape via interlinked facilities, operations, and equipment, and to forecast and adjust to changes in real-time. This assists in reducing downtime while boosting production efficiency.

For industrial automation and smart factories, IoT tools are vital. Connected IoT gadgets like machine vision cameras and sensors are required in a manufacturing unit to collect and analyze data and utilize the insights to improve operations. In addition, the software is needed to compile IoT data and permit users to control and track all elements of automated production.

An IoT software solution can help manufacturers with smart factory management in the following ways:

Data Gathering: The tool can securely collect and store information from your people, processes, and equipment. Its communication protocols allow you to connect all your devices from cloud applications and business management platforms to PLCs.

Data Management: The IoT software permits you to contextualize information across facilities and equipment in a single simple system, enabling you to make reliable and informed business decisions.

Control And Visualization: The IoT software product can show real-time process information in a personalized interface, facilitating improved awareness and control over operations both remotely and locally.

Reporting And Analytics: The platform utilizes advanced algorithms to link your real-time data with networking, distributed intelligence, and machine learning solutions to make computations and offer estimates and predictions. It bases its assessments on both real-time and historical data to deliver accurate conclusions.

Maintenance And Engineering: IoT software tools typically come with simple-to-use features and wizards that let you create and manage your projects without requiring coding ability. They also offer open APIs and backward compatibility to help your engineers work more productively.

Some popular industrial automation products to consider when transitioning to smart manufacturing are:

PLC, PAC, and Dedicated Controllers

Power Supplies, Power Protection and Power transformers

Process Control and Safety

Sensors

RFID Systems

Telemetry

Remote SCADA

Effect of IoT Solutions on Smart Factory Elements

IoT devices and smart factory technologies can have a profound impact on safety, product quality, and efficiency. IoT products can improve aspects of industrial automation and smart manufacturing like the following:

Manufacturing Processes: IoT components can collect real-time data during all manufacturing stages to reveal process inefficiencies and redundancies that need to be removed.

Inventory Management: Utilize resources efficiently and automate your inventory management process by monitoring the used materials and restocking on time.

Warehouse Processes: IoT can assist you in viewing how products and items should be ideally moved in and taken out of your warehouse to decrease labor costs and improve efficiency.

Safety And Sustainability: IoT devices can provide data and insights into workplace injuries, environmental performance, and energy use to assist manufacturing facilities in producing a healthier work environment and more sustainable processes.

Equipment Maintenance: IoT technology can make equipment maintenance streamlined and effective in boosting productivity and minimizing downtime.

Quality Assurance: Smart factory IoT components can gather information on item defects. This information can be merged with captured data on other production areas to find the source of product quality concerns.

A quality IoT software solution can improve industrial automation and the above aspects in manufacturing sectors like automotive, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage.

Vertical and Horizontal Integration

Smart factory technologies and tools can enable vertical integration in your organization and horizontal integration between machines. They permit you to link resources, systems, and machines and share information from the sensor with your ERP platform. As a result, you can get an intelligent factory that removes knowledge silos and streamlines communication across facilities and machines.

Predictive Maintenance

Maintenance is important in production – if there is a system breakdown, order fulfillment will get delayed. IoT software solutions can collect real-time data about connected machines and provide predictions on when you should switch an element or service machinery to prevent downtime.

Management of Energy Data

Modern factories prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability. By reducing energy consumption, your business can save money and also decrease the use of valuable environmental resources. Smart industrial automation products can provide organization-wide profiles of consumption information from your processes and machines, enabling you to manage your energy use over the long term effectively. Select a solution that meets energy data management standards.

We urge you to talk to licensed professionals to get recommendations on suitable industrial automation and smart manufacturing technologies for your business.