7.5 Cr penalty slapped on Hind Zinc for over prod, illegal mining

Udaipur : The Department of Mines and Geology has slapped a fine of approximately 7.5 crore rupees on two of the units of Hindustan Zinc Limited situated at Dariba and Sindesar Khurd. The penalty was imposed by the Assistant Engineer (2) Rajsamand for alleged illegal mining activities as well as over production in the mentioned units under Railmagra tehsil of the district. KB Pandya, Director Mines and Geology said Hindustan Zinc has deposited the penalty amount.

The Assistant Engineer had issued two separate demand notices to the company. According to the notice, in 2015-16 the company exceeded the approved limit of mining sanctioned by the Indian Mines Bureau, Ajmer and hence made over production which was detected in the audit report and hence a penalty of 4 crore, 98 lakh 14 thousand 973 rupees has been imposed on the company. In the second case, in 2013-14 the company extracted masonry stone without permission which was used in construction approach road in the lease area. The assistant engineer slapped a fine of 2 crore 49 lakh 90 thousand rupees for illegal mining by the company.