If you want to work in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), then you have a good chance. Why the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is going to recruit in many positions. Notice has been issued for this. You read the notice and apply.

Last date for online application: 5 February 2021

Post details: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has sought online applications for the recruitment of 690 Assistant Sub Inspector posts.

Eligibility: To apply for these posts of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), you must have a bachelor’s degree.

Selection: Please tell that the selection of candidates for these posts will be on the basis of written examination, physical standard test, physical efficiency test and medical examination.

Age Limit: As on 1 August 2020, the maximum age of the candidates has been set at 35 years. See the notification for more information.

Apply from this link: https://www.cisf.gov.in/cisfeng/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/2895.pdf

Pay Scale: As per Central Government rules.

The post 690 vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force, notice issued, salary 54000 first appeared on Job Idhar.

Please share this news







