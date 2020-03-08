690 cases registered, nearly 2,200 held for Delhi riots

Police said 2,193 people have been either detained or arrested in connection with the riots. Of them, 50 have been arrested on charges under the Arms Act.

Also on Saturday, a Delhi court allowed police three more days’ custodial interrogation of Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a gun at an unarmed police head constable during the violence in Maujpur.

Pathan, whose photograph pointing a gun at head constable had gone viral on social media, was arrested on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.

During the violence, head constable RatanLal, attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, was killed, while several police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma, were injured.