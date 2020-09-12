675 Apprentice Posts to be restored in NLC

Big opportunity : Under this recruitment process qualified candidates will be appointed for 555 posts of X-ITI Trade Apprentices, 120 posts of Optional Trade Apprentices, 675 posts in total, appointments on all these posts will be done as per Apprenticeship Act 1961

Naveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 675 total apprentice posts in different trades. Interested candidates for these posts

Educational Qualification ITI in trade related to a recognized institute for ITI apprentice. Be a BComm B.Sc Computer Science, BCA, BBA for Accounts DEO Assistant.

Age limit is set to 01 October 2020 for the general category candidates, 14 years minimum. The reserved category will get relaxation in age limit.

The stipend ITI apprentice will get Rs 100,19 and the optional trade apprentice will get Rs 12,524 per month.

Application Fee Candidates will not have to pay any application fee of any kind for these posts. Candidates of reserved category will be given exemption in application fee as per government rules.

How to apply: Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online through the official website www.nlcindia.com till the last date i.e. 20 September 2020.

Selection Procedure Shortlisted candidates will be selected for apprenticeship training based on the applications received.