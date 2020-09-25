670 Electric buses sanctioned in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chandigarh under Phase-2 of FAME India scheme

In a tweet, he also announced sanctioning of 241 Charging Stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Port Blair under it. He said, this is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to push for eco-friendly public transportation.

Mr Javadekar said, Maharashtra has been sanctioned 240 E-buses of which 100 E-buses each are for MSRTC’s Intercity and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport and 40 E- buses are for BEST-Mumbai. He said, 100 electric buses have been sanctioned for Goa’s Kadamba Transport Corporation.

He said, these environment friendly e-buses for the intercity services of Goa would help protect the environment as well as improve mobility. The Minister said, 250 electric buses have been sanctioned for Gujarat of which 150 e-buses are for Surat Municipal Corporation and 100 e-buses for Rajkot Rajpath Limited.

Besides, the Narendra Modi government has also sanctioned 50 Charging Stations in Surat.