66th National Film Award: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman Khurrana bag best actors award; Keerthy Suresh best actress

Director Sriram Raghavan received the National Film Award for the Best Film — Andhadhun.

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were jointly awarded the best actor award for their roles in Andhadhun and Uri.

Keerthy Suresh got the best actress award for her portrayal of yesteryear’s star Savitri in Telugu film Mahanati and Surekha Sikri was awarded for ‘Best Supporting Actress Award for ‘Badhaai Ho’ film.’

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘PadMan’ bagged award for Best Film on Other Social Issues category.

Gujarati movie Hellaro was awarded for the best feature film.Aditya Dhar was awarded with the Best Director award for his debut Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that cinema speaks a universal language and thus helps in spreading messages across masses.

