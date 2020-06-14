66 new cases in Jharkhand takes toll to 1724

Out of 1724 cases, there are 1396 migrant labourers who have returned from red zone areas have been detected Corona positive in state.



Bringing a sigh of relief, 131 people have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals, while 8 people have succumbed to death from COVID19 infection.

Recovery rate in the state has improved to 47.69 percent. In total, there are 888 active cases in the state and 816 people have been discharged after treatment.



Presently, 49545 people have been quarantined at quarantine centres and 298540 people have been home quarantined by the state government who have returned from different states.



Meanwhile, 103905 samples have been tested in the state, out of which 102194 samples have been tested negative.