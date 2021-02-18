658 kg doda chura seized from LPT truck carrying fertilizers in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : The Chittorgarh police seized 658 kilograms of opium doda chura from a long platform truck (LPT) from a checkpost on the Nimbahera-Mangalwad state highway on Monday. Seeing the police checkpost,the truck driver tried to speed away with the vehicle, however the police team gheroed the truck and caught the driver.

When the cops checked the vehicle, they found it laden with sacks of fertilizers but beneath the load, were found 43 plastic bags that were full of doda chura. Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said the department has been continuously raiding the highway hotels and intercepting trucks to check illegal activities and smuggling of contraband and in the series, the Mandaphiya SHO GhanShyam Singh led the team for intercepting a truck that approached from Dungla. The driver Sureshchandra son of Manna resident of Chikarda, Chittorgarh have been arrested under section 8/15 of the NDPS Act.

