As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of Sunday stands at 1885.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of today stands at 523. Coimbatore has the second-highest number of COVID patients in the state with 141 persons. One death was also reported taking the total number to 24.

The total number of patients discharged upon recovery in Tamil Nadu is 1020 with 60 persons getting discharged today.