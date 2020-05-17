639 persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tamilnadu today

Chennai accounted for 482 cases while Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts reported the next highest number with 28 and 18 cases respectively. Four deaths were reported today taking the state’s total tally to 78.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of May 17 stands at 11,224.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of Sunday stands at 6750.

Thiruvallur has the second highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 546 cases.

634 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 4172.

