62-yr old farmer donates a month pension to CM relief fund

Udaipur : In a heartwarming gesture, a senior citizen from Udaipur’s Vallabhnagar block donated Rs 750 , his entire pension for March month, to fund the state government’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. Heeralal son of Kaluram Dangi is a marginal farmer from Maharaj ki khedi village who donated his pension to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Vallabh Nagar SDM Shailesh Surana told Udaipur Kiran.

The officer was quite surprised when the old man walked in his office on Monday. ” At this time when most of the people are coming to us with some or the other grievances, me and my staff was pleasantly surprised when this old farmer said he wanted to contribute to the relief fund with a small amount he had” Surana said. The old man handed a cheque of rs 750 to the officer which has been duly deposited in the relief fund as per his desire.

Speaking to Udaipur Kiran , Heeralal said “The pandemic has hit the entire world and India very badly and governments are having a tough time providing medical facilities and food-shelter for the needy section. When our government is taking care of the necessities of people, its our duty in return to help the government if we are in a comfortable position. I know my contribution is nothing in comparison to the giant need, but if this gesture can inspire others, my effort would be paid”. Heeralal who is beneficiary of the pension given to senior citizens said he has a small farm where he grows some vegetables and wheat.

“I live with my son, his wife and two kids and God has been kind to me by giving me enough to survive”. The idea to contribute his pension struck to his mind when he saw appeals on the television. ” Few of my friends are retired from the education and revenue department, Patwaris etc who are receiving 30 to 40 thousand rupees pension every month. I wanted to inspire such people by donating my pension. If a lowly man like me can donate a month’s pension, why cant others who are fortunate enough to receive handsome amount every month” he said.