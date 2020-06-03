61,94,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported globally till date: WHO

According to the WHO tally, over 1 lakh 24 thousand 139 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. Globally, till now 3 lakh 76 thousand 320 deaths have been reported, as per WHO.



According to the WHO, Europe has over 21 lakh 75 thousand 941 confirmed cases, while the number stands at 1 lakh 8 thousand 121 for African region.

